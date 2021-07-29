Former Sen. Carl Levin, champion of congressional oversight, dies at 87

Retired Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, who was Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at the age of 87.

His passing was announced Thursday in a joint statement from his family and the Levin Center at Detroit's Wayne State University.

"Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working on behalf of his home state, he believed that collaboration and compromise served our common purpose better than partisanship and political brinkmanship. He was a clarion voice for a military strong enough to defend our nation and uphold American values," the statement said. "He was a tireless advocate for the positive role that government can play in the lives of the American people and a relentless watchdog ensuring that government programs meet their commitments."

The longtime chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Levin retired at the beginning of 2015 after a 36-year career in the chamber.

“We liked to joke that we were such good friends because I made him feel tall and he made me feel like a snappy dresser," Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement.