Washington eulogizes John Warner and the ideals he represented

Warner opposed the GOP revanchist flank when ultraconservative Oliver North, a darling of the right wing because of his role in the Iran-Contra affair, ran as a Republican for Virginia’s other Senate seat. Warner backed independent Marshall Coleman, which ultimately helped Democrat Chuck Robb win reelection.

Aside from his 1978 campaign, Warner’s only close race was his last, against Democrat Mark Warner (no relation) in 1996, where he prevailed 52-47 percent. After his retirement, the Republican Warner would later endorse the Democrat in his 2014 race. Warner would also go on to endorse Tim Kaine in his 2018 Senate race and Biden for president in 2020.

On Wednesday, all three Democrats delivered elegies to Virginia’s longest serving GOP senator, as did former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen, former aide Rita Meyer, and Warner’s two daughters, Virginia and Mary. No Republican elected officials spoke.

Kaine recounted a story about the advice Warner gave him when he first ran for the Senate in 2012. Warner had endorsed his friend and fellow Republican, Sen. George Allen, but was still happy to share his counsel. Kaine asked him if it was worth it, suffering the slings and arrows of a campaign, to become a senator.

“‘If you'd asked me that question in 1978, when I got here, I would tell you to run for the Senate if you have a 1 percent chance of winning. It’s the best job you could ever imagine,’” Kaine recalled Warner saying. “‘I can't say that [anymore]. Because partisanship, fundraising, and a polarized media have made it a tougher place to find a path to do good things. But you know what old friend? It’s not in the water supply. It’s not sick building syndrome. It’s in the character and the priorities of the people who walk into the building, every day.’”