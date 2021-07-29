It was both politically smart, and the right thing to do.

By opening the hearing of the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with the testimony of police officers on the front line, still suffering from the effects of the violence of that day, the world got to hear what really happened and to see the human cost.

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell compared it with his Army service, “different” because the Jan. 6 attackers were “our own citizens.” He described warning his worried wife away when she tried to hug him on his return home because his uniform was drenched with chemical spray. D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges said white rioters tried to recruit him as one of their own: “Are you my brother?” one asked. Another told Hodges he would “die on your knees.” MPD Officer Michael Fanone thought he would be killed and almost was, before his plea that he had kids moved a few.

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who is African American, is still in therapy after being booed and showered with obscenities and racial slurs. “Frankly, I guess it is America,” he said.

Unfortunately, the Jan. 6 attack, so vivid and undeniable just months ago, is already being reimagined by politicians with a political agenda, led by the former president who hoped to remain in power by disregarding the will of the majority of American voters. In an audio recording made by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker during an interview for their book “I Alone Can Fix It,” Donald Trump described the crowd gathered for his pre-riot speech as “loving.”