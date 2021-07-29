ESG investors press companies for fairer labor polices

Labor-management relations are drawing the attention of environmental, social and governance investors, who are urging companies toward more transparency on topics such as executive-to-worker compensation ratios, racial and gender pay disparities, and the treatment of all workers.

This mounting shareholder pressure for fairer workplace policies may soon converge with legislation passed by the House and pending in the Senate that would affirm labor rights, with some experts saying the outside pressure and legislation might be necessary to ensure workers have adequate power at the bargaining table.

“It’s long overdue,” Leo Strine Jr., former chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court, said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. Strine, now in private practice at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York, has closely tracked labor issues in corporate governance for a generation.

Companies that pay low wages or send their workforces offshore externalize long-term costs on to the markets and taxpayers, he said. These moves don’t grow the economy, instead they just shift costs while taxpayers, workers and creditors often are left to “pick up the wreckage,” Strine said.

“Ordinary Americans invest in the whole economy, not just one company,” he said, noting that almost everyone’s main stake in the economy is through a job, particularly low-wage and middle-class earners. When we lift those workers, they will spend and invest, and it will broaden the whole economy, he said.