Jan. 6 select committee to push forward with subpoenas

After hearing hours of gripping testimony from four police officers who endured grave physical and emotional wounds during the Capitol attack, the Jan. 6 select committee members will have time to digest those accounts before the next hearing, which could happen at some point in August.

“It sets the right tone for the work of this committee,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of the four officers’ stories. “But it also says that there is significant work that we have to do over the next few months.”

It’s unclear what the exact focus of the panel will be in the second hearing, but when Thompson asked the officers what they need to see from this inquiry, they relayed that they wanted to know what role elected officials had in it.

“I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this,” Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges said.

That scope will include what role former President Donald Trump and his administration may have played in the events of Jan. 6. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, “Obviously, the events of that day at the White House are a focus.”