CDC to say masks needed for vaccinated yet vulnerable groups

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to soon recommend that some people vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing face masks indoors due to the alarming spread of the delta variant, according to House and Senate aides.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the change on mask guidance is due to evolving data on the highly contagious variant. She emphasized that the three currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide ample protection against the virus but wearing a mask can help prevent its spread and save lives.

"The reality is we are dealing with a much different strain of the virus than we were earlier in the spring,” Psaki said.

The new guidelines are likely to apply to vaccinated individuals who live in areas of the country where COVID-19 transmission remains high, according to news reports.

The agency is also expected to recommend that all students in grades K-12 wear a mask in the classroom, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC declined to provide any comment ahead of a 3 p.m. news conference.