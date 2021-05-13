CDC: Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 can lose the mask indoors

Fully vaccinated Americans can safely take their masks off both indoors and outdoors without having to worry about COVID-19, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released Thursday.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

Walensky pointed to three recent studies that demonstrate the already authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease and fighting off infections from virus variants. Data also suggests that if a fully vaccinated person gets infected, they are much less likely to transmit that virus to others.

Walensky has previously said most virus transmission happens indoors, with less than 10 percent of virus transmission traced to outdoor exposures. But now high vaccination rates and these new studies indicate Americans can safely proceed without face masks under more conditions.

Americans still should wear a face mask on an airplane, or when traveling on any other form of public transportation, according to the guidance. The agency updated a chart showing the safety of various activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.