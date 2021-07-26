Bipartisan ADA celebration clouded by current climate

The White House’s Monday celebration of the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act did not escape some signs of modern partisanship.

But when President Joe Biden called his former Senate colleague, Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy onstage for the signing of a proclamation honoring the 31st anniversary of the ADA, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began taking pictures with the Vermont Democrat’s omnipresent camera.

It was a bipartisan moment at a Rose Garden ceremony that looked back on the groundbreaking law’s bipartisan history.

“The ADA gives all Americans the opportunity to fully participate in our democracy, in our economy and in our society,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “The ADA was a very important beginning, but there is still so much work to be done both on enforcement and on future legislation.”

Both the president and vice president spoke about the challenges for voters with disabilities when they try to go to the polling place, from broken elevators and issues with ramps to the heights of tables.