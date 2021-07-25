Jan. 6 select committee takes shape with Kinzinger addition

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol now has two Republicans — a bipartisan panel, but one devoid of voices closely aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and much of his conference.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on Sunday announced he had accepted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appointment to the panel.

“Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted,” Kinzinger said in a statement. “I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

Kinzinger joins Liz Cheney of Wyoming as the only Republicans on the panel tasked with investigating and reporting the facts and causes relating to the Capitol attack. They were the only two Republicans to vote to establish the select panel.

“Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer,” Kinzinger added.