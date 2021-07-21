Unfinished infrastructure deal faces uncertain vote

As the Senate hurtles toward what is expected to be an unsuccessful procedural vote on a mostly unwritten infrastructure measure Wednesday, bipartisan negotiators are narrowing down ways to pay for it, even as a disagreement on transit funding continues to be a sticking point.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has scheduled a Wednesday cloture vote on the motion to proceed to the vehicle for a $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan infrastructure package that Republicans are threatening to oppose because the bill is not finalized.

Schumer insisted Tuesday the vote “is not a final deadline for legislative text” and “only a signal that the Senate is ready to get the process started.”

Republicans aren’t buying it.

