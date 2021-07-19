Schumer sets vote on infrastructure, but GOP wants to see a bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer late Monday scheduled a procedural vote Wednesday on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure framework despite Republican threats to vote against the motion to proceed without a finalized agreement.

“It’s time to begin the debate,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor.

Schumer filed cloture on a House bill that “will act as a legislative vehicle” for the infrastructure plan. The vote on Wednesday, he said, would simply be a motion to begin debate, and that if the negotiators reached a deal by Thursday, he would file a substitute amendment inserting the language of the deal.

If the bipartisan negotiators do not reach an agreement by then, Schumer said he would offer amendments to add Senate committee-passed legislation on drinking water and wastewater, rail and safety, highways and energy.

Before Schumer announced his plan for amendments, Republican senators said Monday their party was unlikely to vote for the motion to proceed while negotiations are ongoing. Schumer will need 10 Republicans, in addition to all 50 Democrats, to vote for the motion to begin debate on the bill before he can offer any amendments.

“I think we need to see the bill before we decide whether or not to vote for it,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters.