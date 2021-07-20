Rep. Marie Newman settles lawsuit alleging she bribed potential opponent

Rep. Marie Newman has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging she bribed a potential primary opponent not to run against her, putting to rest a bizarre episode in Illinois Democratic politics.

Iymen Chehade had alleged that he and Newman entered into an employment contract in December 2018 that said if Newman won the congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd District in 2020, Chehade would be hired in her office and paid between $135,000 and $140,000 annually.

“In an effort to induce Chehade not to run against her in the primary, Newman offered Chehade employment as Foreign Policy Advisor and Legislative or District Director,” the lawsuit said.

“Congresswoman Newman and Chehade have resolved their dispute and the lawsuits have been dismissed by agreement,” a spokesperson for Marie Newman for Congress said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.

“The parties have resolved their dispute and the lawsuit has been dismissed by agreement,” Rima Kapitan, a lawyer representing Chehade, said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.