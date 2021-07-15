Judiciary panel plans hearing on FBI failure to investigate abuse of Olympic gymnasts

A week before the Summer Olympics get underway, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are announcing plans for another hearing on the failure to respond to allegations of sexual abuse against gymnasts. This time, their focus is the FBI.

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics national team doctor was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors. But a new report confirms that Nassar’s abuse continued long past when the earliest allegations were reported to the FBI in Indianapolis in July 2015.

That report by the Justice Department inspector general said the FBI field office, “did not formally open an investigation or assessment of the matter.” Beyond that, the IG alleged that W. Jay Abbott, then the special agent-in-charge, made false statements in the course of the review that led to Wednesday’s report.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday announced the plan for a hearing, along with ranking member Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, who chaired the Judiciary committee when it took its first action on the abuse of athletes.

“The IG report confirms my fears that the FBI dropped the ball, allowing abuses to continue for months. The Judiciary Committee’s upcoming hearing is a continuation of our oversight to get to the bottom of this,” Grassley said in a statement. “The FBI owes the American people an accounting for its failure to protect these children, and explanation for how it plans to do better in the future.”