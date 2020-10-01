House clears sweeping Olympic and amateur sports oversight package

The House cleared by voice vote sweeping legislation Thursday designed to strengthen oversight of U.S. participation in the Olympics.

The bipartisan, bicameral package was the outgrowth of an investigation by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee’s Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over sports policy.

“Today, the House passed our Olympic reform legislation advancing critical changes and effective safeguards to protect our Olympic, Paralympic and amateur athletes. Through the input and guidance of the courageous survivors — athletes who traveled to Washington, shared their stories and demanded change — we were able to advance this legislation through Congress," Subcommittee Chairman Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and ranking member Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a joint statement.

The panel investigated the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s handling of well-documented allegations of abuse against athletes, as well as the response from governing bodies for individual sports like gymnastics.

The resulting legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent shortly before the August recess. It will now be on the way to President Donald Trump’s desk.