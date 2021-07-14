Senators aim to settle bipartisan infrastructure text as clock ticks

As a bipartisan group of senators works to flesh out a $579 billion infrastructure framework that they and President Joe Biden agreed upon before the July Fourth recess, they are bumping up against the clock.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has signaled he wants the full Senate to vote on the bill before it leaves for the August recess.

But the calendar is tight — especially given the simultaneous, partisan push by Democrats on a broader package using the budget reconciliation process. And after a meeting of the bipartisan group Tuesday, it became clear the lawmakers are still ironing out differences and are not yet drafting legislative language.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who has teamed with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to lead the bipartisan group, said after the meeting that while many issues had been resolved, a couple dozen or more remained outstanding.