The hard slog to 50 Senate votes is just beginning, as key Democratic centrists are starting to ask questions about the fiscal package guidelines their Budget Committee colleagues agreed to on Tuesday.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, a crucial Democratic swing vote in the equally divided Senate, became the first senator Wednesday to say he’s not ready to support the $3.5 trillion figure that party leaders settled on for a budget reconciliation package.

In a statement, Manchin promised to “reserve any final judgement” until he’s had an opportunity to review the proposal, while raising some key questions about what Budget Committee Democrats agreed to Tuesday night in a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and White House officials.

“I’m also very interested in how this proposal is paid for and how it enables us to remain globally competitive,” he said.