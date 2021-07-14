Senate Democrats begin push-pull process on budget

One is whether the $3.5 trillion in spending would exacerbate the recent trend of rising inflation. He said he plans to talk to economists for their views, saying, “I want to make sure we’re not throwing caution to the wind.”

Manchin is also worried that climate provisions would go too far in eliminating fossil fuel energy sources. “I said you move our country away from fossil and there might be another country that will step to the plate and do the research and development that will fix the emissions that are coming from fossil now,” he said.

Progressives, meanwhile, are evaluating whether the $3.5 trillion will be enough to meet Biden’s calls for universal child care, free community college and national paid leave.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had been among a group of progressives in both chambers calling for a minimum of $700 billion for child care, but on Wednesday she seemed open to a lower amount. “What I’m pushing for is that we are committed to universal child care. We’re slicing up the money now to figure out the right ways to make that happen,” she said.

The budget resolution will provide reconciliation instructions to committees of jurisdiction divvying up the $3.5 trillion in spending, as well as instructions to the Finance Committee on how to offset that total with a yet unspecified combination of tax increases and health care-related savings.