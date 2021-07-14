Senate Democratic leaders unveil draft bill to legalize marijuana

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer unveiled draft legislation Wednesday that would decriminalize cannabis and expunge federal sentences tied to the drug, which has been legalized in states across the country.

The bill would erase the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders and allow those currently serving time to petition a court for resentencing. Federal tax revenues would support a trust fund to reinvest in communities most affected by enforcement involving the drug.

Advocates were split over aspects of the bill, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Polling indicates the vast majority of Americans support the legalization of marijuana in some form, and the issue has especially gained steam among advocates for treating veterans’ mental health issues.

“As my colleagues and I have said before, the war on drugs has really been a war on people, particularly people of color,” Schumer said.

Booker highlighted the hypocrisy of congressional and presidential candidates readily admitting their history of marijuana use while low-income people and people of color bear “the stain” of criminal convictions.