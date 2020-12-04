House poised to vote to decriminalize marijuana

The House is poised to vote Friday on a stand-alone bill to decriminalize cannabis for the first time since President Richard Nixon imposed severe penalties during his "war on drugs" a half-century ago.

The bill is unlikely to become law as long as Republicans control the Senate, but the vote is a symbolic victory for opponents of a “tough-on-crime” approach to the popular drug that has led to the imprisonment of millions of Americans, disproportionately Black men.

The bill would remove marijuana from the schedule of illegal drugs established under the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, where it remains classified as a highly dangerous drug without health benefits, despite ongoing research about its medicinal potential and a tide of state legalization measures.

The House floor debate on the issue Thursday was overshadowed by paralysis on pandemic relief amid devastating unemployment, a looming eviction crisis and spiking COVID-19 deaths. Republicans argued that the bill is frivolous, while Democrats called it overdue.

The bill is meant to end the tension between increasingly liberal state policies and the federal restrictions.