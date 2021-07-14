Appeals court nominee sparks debate over past voting rights advocacy

Myrna Pérez had to deal with a wild card ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday to be a federal appeals court judge, when an article she wrote in May as a voting rights advocate was published with a headline that a top Republican called “an insult to half of this committee.”

Pérez told the committee she didn’t write the Sojourners headline, “The GOP Campaign to Make Elections Less Free.” She didn’t approve it before the article was posted Tuesday. And she didn’t mention political parties in the article.

But the confluence of that and her other past stances in voting rights debates, at a time when courts are being asked to review election laws that restrict access to the ballot, put on sharp display the deep partisan divides over voting rights legislation and how the past work of federal judges can affect their decisions.

Pérez spent much of Wednesday’s hearing telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that she would set aside her past advocacy if confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, based in New York.

“I am pledging to no longer participate in policy disputes, and instead I will impartially and objectively review the law, apply it to the record before me, and be faithful to the precedent both of the Supreme Court and the 2nd Circuit,” she said.