Election Day 2022 will be Independents’ Day

A few weeks ago, I suggested in this column that independent voters would decide when Joe Biden’s honeymoon is over. Well, Independents’ Day has arrived.

While the president’s support from his Democratic base remains strong enough to offset Republican opposition, several recent polls have seen his job approval rating begin to slip with the most crucial voter group — independents. Our July 6-8 Winning the Issues survey saw Biden’s job approval underwater, with 40 percent of independents approving the job he is doing and 47 percent disapproving. Only a month before, our June survey had him at 46 percent approve/42 percent disapprove, a significant drop.

A July 3-6 Economist/YouGov poll found similar results among independents, with Biden at 41 percent approve/50 percent disapprove. A July 7-8 Reuters/Ipsos poll, which reported only on independents who approved of Biden’s job performance, put that approval at 44 percent.

If this negative trend with independents continues, Democrats could face strong headwinds in 2022 as they try to maintain their slim majorities in both the House and Senate. The White House and congressional Democrats have focused on Biden’s overall job approval numbers to bolster their case that the president and his progressive policies are popular with the public.

They’re right that Biden remains just above 50 percent in most polls, a function of his Democratic base support. Republicans, for the most part, were never with him. What they aren’t talking about, however, is what appears to be Democrats’ looming problem with independents.