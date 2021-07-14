Biden’s Census pick to face questions over agency’s next steps

The Census Bureau typically doesn’t get mired in politics, and experts will be watching director nominee Robert Santos at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday to see if it stays that way.

Decisions by the Trump administration, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, threw off the agency’s decennial count last year and sparked cries of political interference among Democrats. Now Santos, a career statistician, will have to address those concerns, as well as his vision for the agency as it prepares for the 2030 count.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary Peters said he intends to ask Santos how the agency will handle its mission going forward.

“I look forward to discussing Mr. Santos’ qualifications for the position of director and hearing more about how he would support the Census Bureau’s career experts in their critical work and uphold the bureau’s high standards of accuracy and integrity,” the Michigan Democrat said.

A Democratic committee aide said the panel is committed to providing the agency with Senate-confirmed leadership as soon as possible. The Census Bureau has been led by acting Director Ron Jarmin since former Director Steven Dillingham resigned at the end of the Trump administration.