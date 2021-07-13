Senate Democrats, White House agree on $3.5 trillion budget package

Top Senate Democrats and White House officials reached agreement late Tuesday on an overall spending target of $3.5 trillion for a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package that Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said will fund “every major program” President Joe Biden proposed in his economic plans.

Biden will come to the Capitol Wednesday to help Schumer and Budget Committee members pitch the spending target to the broader Senate Democratic Caucus over lunch. In a key selling point for his fellow centrists Democrats, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner told reporters the plan will be "fully paid for."

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, combined with $579 billion new spending in a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is still being drafted, will bring the total new spending on infrastructure, climate, child care, education and paid leave programs to $4.1 trillion. That figure "is very, very close to what President Biden asked us for,” Schumer said. “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way."

Senate Democrats are also adding to Biden’s proposals a “robust expansion of Medicare,” including funding for dental, vision and hearing benefits, Schumer said, noting that was a priority for Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Schumer announced the agreement alongside Sanders and other Budget Committee Democrats after they emerged from a two-hour, closed-door meeting shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The group also met for two hours Monday as they worked to finalize the topline spending figure. White House legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and National Economic Council director Brian Deese attended both meetings.