House Democrats to skip budget markup, wait for Senate

House Budget Committee Democrats have decided to forgo their own fiscal 2022 budget resolution and wait to see what Senate Democrats can muscle through their 50-50 chamber.

The panel's chairman, John Yarmuth, D-Ky., had hinted as much earlier in the week, noting the split within his party on the subject and uncertainty about whether the Senate would be able to follow through. Those plans solidified after a meeting with Democrats on his committee on Wednesday, he said.

“There was an overwhelming consensus for waiting on the Senate,” Yarmuth said in an interview Thursday.

Yarmuth also separately met Wednesday with leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, who he said are “all on the same page.”

Budget member Dan Kildee, one of Democrats’ chief deputy whips, agreed that’s the general consensus on sequencing.