Fintech industry wants guidance as lawmakers focus on risks

Financial technology innovators are hoping there’s no such thing as bad press when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

As Congress focuses on risks and volatility, the fintech industry is touting the technology’s benefits as they urge lawmakers to clear the runways that will make it easier to launch products without fear of violating the law.

“Congress is starting to pay more attention to crypto,” Linda Jeng, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer, said in an interview. That attention may be good or bad.

Jeng, who also heads global policy at the fintech startup Transparent, wants lawmakers to consider ways they can leverage technology for benefits such as promoting financial inclusion.