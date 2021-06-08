Bitcoin backers urge SEC to shift view on exchange-traded funds

Financial companies are pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve the first-ever bitcoin exchange-traded fund for ordinary investors in the U.S., amid agency concern about price volatility and the potential for manipulation.

At least eight applications for such funds are pending at the agency. But when the SEC issued a warning to investors about another kind of asset, bitcoin futures, some experts say the prospects for a crypto-based ETF approval slipped.

An exchange-traded fund allows exposure to an asset without having to acquire the asset itself. They are traded like company stocks and are very common for non-crypto investments. A fund based on bitcoin, however, would have to convince the agency that the cryptocurrency is safe enough for mom-and-pop retirement savers.

The agency appears skeptical. It told investors last month to carefully consider the risks of mutual funds that have exposure to bitcoin futures.

“Among other things, investors should understand that bitcoin, including gaining exposure through the bitcoin futures market, is a highly speculative investment,” agency staff wrote in the May 11 statement. “As such, investors should consider the volatility of bitcoin and the bitcoin futures market, as well as the lack of regulation and potential for fraud or manipulation in the underlying bitcoin market.”