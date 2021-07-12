Budget blueprint for massive spending package starts to take shape

Senate Democrats hope to reach agreement as soon as this week on the topline spending and revenue numbers for reconciliation instructions they plan to include in their fiscal 2022 budget resolution.

Budget Committee Democrats huddled late into the night Monday with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and White House aides Brian Deese, National Economic Council director, and Louisa Terrell, legislative affairs director, to discuss the budget reconciliation package they plan to use to enact most of President Joe Biden's economic proposals.

Senators leaving the meeting just after 9 p.m. Monday said the group plans to meet again Tuesday evening as they work to finalize an agreement on the spending and revenue targets.

“We certainly want to get it done as soon as possible just because it takes time, the whole process of writing things,” Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Budget panel and Democratic leadership, told reporters.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said “there's a very decent chance” the committee and Schumer will reach an agreement in their Tuesday evening meeting that they can present to the broader Democratic caucus later in the week.