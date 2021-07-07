Why the ‘virtue signaling’ of unspent congressional office funds hurts constituents

Every politician likes to give the impression that they are good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Certainly, sincere efforts to make government more efficient and effective should be rewarded. But in their attempts to “virtue signal” to voters, too many members have deprived their districts, their constituents and their staff of key resources.

During his first year in office, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called a news conference in 2012 to unveil an oversize check for $500,000, which he claimed to be returning from his office account to taxpayers. This funding came from the Senators’ Official Personnel and Office Expense Account, or SOPOEA, the budget that Senate offices use to compensate their staff, run district offices, lease office equipment and perform official duties. (House offices have the Members’ Representational Allowance, or MRA.)

For this stunt, Paul was rewarded with news reports back then that labeled him “frugal.” Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who left $1.2 million a year on the table (40 percent of his overall funding) between 2009 and 2011, also won praise. Other senators who made that 2012 “frugal” list were Daniel Akaka, D-Hawaii, Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.

The decision to return these office funds became a popular way for public officials to signal respect for taxpayer dollars during the Reagan years, when candidates began running against the government they sought to serve. Even now, many members seek these headlines and tout the move on their official member websites. But this framing ignores the reality that, by returning these funds, legislators are letting down their constituents and their staff. There’s no virtue in that.

With Congress turning its attention to spending levels for the year ahead, the decision to return office funds could become even more misguided. As part of the fiscal 2022 spending process, the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported a bill last month that would boost funding for the MRA by $134 million (or 21 percent). This shift would restore office funding levels to what they were more than a decade ago and better equip members with the resources they need to serve their constituents.