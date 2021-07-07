Whistleblowers detail poor hygiene for migrant kids at Texas site

The Health and Human Services Department used a water-and-fire damage repair contractor with no training to supervise migrant children at a Texas emergency shelter, two whistleblowers stationed at the facility in the spring alleged Wednesday.

ServPro Industries, a Tennessee-based company specializing in water and fire damage cleanup, was responsible for direct supervision of unaccompanied migrant children held at the emergency influx shelter at the Fort Bliss army base, despite having no expertise in youth services, according to the disclosure sent to Congress.

The whistleblowers, two lawyers named Laurie Elkin and Justin Mulaire who worked at the shelter from mid-May to early June, said children were not given enough clean underwear and were forced to sleep in tents that “were dirty and often had a foul odor,” at times smelling of sewage.

“After witnessing the dire conditions at Fort Bliss, we feel it is our obligation to speak out. Regardless of one’s views about immigration policy, the reality is that these unaccompanied children are here now and are in U.S. custody. HHS must act now to ensure the children are treated in a safe and humane manner,” Elkin and Mulaire said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The contractor’s staff told the whistleblowers “that they had received no training prior to beginning work and had little guidance about what their role was,” the whistleblowers said. They also said the contractors “seemed to view their job more as crowd control than youth care,” describing instances in which contractors woke children up at 6 a.m. with a bullhorn.