Migrant children report poor conditions in influx shelters

Migrant children held in government shelters for unaccompanied minors were served raw and spoiled food, left with dirty clothing and given limited access to phone calls, according to new federal documents filed in an ongoing case.

Several of the children interviewed by lawyers reported a lack of access to legal counsel while in facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as unclear information about when they could expect to be reunited with family sponsors.

One minor, a 16-year-old from Honduras, said he had yet to meet with a case manager about being placed with his sister in New Orleans.

“I am feeling very desperate because I don’t know if anyone here is following my case,” he said, according to the filings submitted Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. “When I talk to my sister, she says that no one has called her to tell her what to do or what paperwork to fill out.”

The teenager said he received a list of free legal service providers and had submitted a form, but had yet to speak with a lawyer. Several others said they had not even received a list of legal service providers.