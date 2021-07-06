Biden’s promising bid for strong supply chains risks falling short

One of the early actions of the Biden administration, alongside big-ticket priorities such as addressing the coronavirus pandemic and combatting climate change, was to order a review of America’s strategic supply chains. While the review was driven by concerns across industries, it was also designed to address a specific, simmering crisis: a shortage of computer chips stalling production of everything from gaming systems to new cars.

The global chips shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought countless production lines to a halt, which experts believe will last into next year, as companies suffer the long-term financial fallout. Automakers alone are expected to lose over $100 billion, resulting in job losses and consumer disappointment.

Last month, the administration unveiled the findings from that 100-day review of supply chains. Specifically related to chips, the Biden administration is expanding production and creating a task force to tackle supply chain challenges across multiple electronics-dependent sectors. The administration is also committed to strengthening apprenticeship and training programs for an industry that has long suffered from a shortage of qualified talent.

While the administration’s focus on this critical issue is an urgent and necessary first step, revitalizing America’s strategic supply chain will require not just targeted action but a more holistic approach, appropriate to the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.