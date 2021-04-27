Special report: The race to reinvigorate US chip manufacturing

Semiconductors have become the red blood cells of the world economy — tiny carriers of its lifeblood. This was obvious in the last year, when virtual connections were vital, and a shortage of computer chips wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

Computer chips are also increasingly critical components of military hardware and will help determine outcomes in the newest domain of conflict: cyberspace.

No one designs chips like American companies, but the U.S. role producing these products takes a back seat to countries in Asia, including archrival China.

Washington is poised to spend perhaps tens of billions of dollars to reinvigorate domestic chip manufacturing. This series is aimed at showing what comes next.