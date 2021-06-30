Biden’s infrastructure choice: Progressives or bipartisanship?

Joe Biden’s about-face on a bipartisan infrastructure agreement last week left both Republican and Democratic negotiators twisting in the wind, wondering what happened to the “unity” president they were promised.

Senate Republicans in the bipartisan infrastructure group worked in good faith to reach a deal with their centrist Democratic colleagues and the Democratic president. For once, a deal got done; and Biden joined the negotiators for a media scrum on the White House drive to celebrate, calling the $1.2 trillion agreement “a true bipartisan effort, breaking the ice that too often has kept us frozen in place.”

But, as the saying goes, the celebration was premature. Up on Capitol Hill, in the offices of Democratic leadership, the news of a bipartisan infrastructure breakthrough was about as popular as an act of war.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted with a clear ultimatum. “There ain’t going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill,” she threatened. Bernie Sanders provided some needed muscle from the progressive wing, tweeting, “Let me be clear: There will not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that substantially improves the lives of working families and combats the existential threat of climate change. No reconciliation bill, no deal.”

It didn’t take the White House long, a couple of hours, for a quick reset, sending Biden back out for a clarification: “If this is the only [bill] that comes to me, I’m not signing it. … It’s in tandem” with reconciliation on another $6 trillion “human infrastructure” bill, he told the press corps. Understandably, the Senate negotiators were caught off guard by his turnaround and justifiably angry.