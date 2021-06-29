House appropriators advance bill to boost Capitol Police funds, remove Confederate statues

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved along party lines, 33-25, a $4.8 billion fiscal 2022 Legislative Branch spending bill that would expand Capitol Police funding in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“This is a good bill,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs the Legislative Branch subcommittee. “And I’m proud that it makes a substantial investment to expand recruitment and retention of staff, prioritizes funding to expand diversity and inclusion campuswide, and funds needed investments to support the day-to-day operations of the House.”

The total, which does not include Senate-only spending, represents a 13.8 percent increase over enacted funding levels for all House operations and joint Capitol departments, including the Capitol Police.

This year’s measure calls for boosting Capitol Police funds by $88.4 million to $603.9 million — lower than the $619.2 million Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman requested in April. The bill would allow the force to hire up to 2,112 officers and 450 civilian employees. It also includes language designed to bring more transparency to the notoriously opaque department.

Currently the force has approximately 1,843 sworn officers.