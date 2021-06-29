Advocates are rallying behind a new government watchdog report that says federal prosecutors have hardly used a 2018 anti-sex trafficking law that critics predicted would miss its intended mark while inadvertently harming sex workers and chilling free speech online.

Supporters of the law, known as SESTA-FOSTA, said it would be a boost for law enforcement agencies fighting sex trafficking, including of minors, by giving them the tools to go after websites commonly used for commercial sex.

The SESTA-FOSTA moniker comes from a combination of two 2018 bills: a Senate bill, which was called the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, and a House bill called Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act.

But the new report, published by the Government Accountability Office last week, found that prosecutors have so far only once filed charges under the law, which amended a 1996 statute known as Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act to hold internet platforms liable if they knowingly promote or facilitate prostitution or sex trafficking.

That case is ongoing, but those who warned that the law might do little to curb sex trafficking while endangering individuals who engage in consensual sex work and chilling free speech online are now pointing out that their forecasts have, so far, proven correct.