Sex workers, sidelined in last Section 230 debate, seek a seat at the table

As lawmakers from both parties move closer to changing a foundational law of the internet to rein in the power of large social media companies, they may be forced to reckon with the concerns of a constituency rarely heard from on Capitol Hill — sex workers.

Alarmed by recent bipartisan enthusiasm for changing the 1996 law, known as Section 230, advocates for the sex work industry are raising their profile by joining with civil rights and racial justice groups to explain the dangerous consequences that could result if lawmakers move forward without listening to voices often marginalized in public debate.

Sex workers have dealt with such consequences since 2018, when President Donald Trump signed into law an anti-sex trafficking bill known as FOSTA-SESTA that Congress passed by overwhelming margins. FOSTA stands for Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, while SESTA stands for Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act.

The law amended Section 230, which protects online platforms from lawsuits related to third-party content posted on their sites, to make an exception for sites that host content promoting sex work involving sex trafficking victims.

At the time, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., who wrote portions of the law, called it the “most effective way to ensure websites can no longer traffic children with impunity.”