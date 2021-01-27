Advocates urge Biden, Congress to leave Section 230 intact

Changing a foundational internet law to punish social media companies could have disastrous consequences for marginalized groups that depend on such platforms to engage in free expression online, a coalition of advocacy groups told the Biden administration and Congress on Wednesday.

Calls by Democrats to overhaul the 1996 law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, have intensified since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Some Democrats say companies such as Facebook and Twitter should lose legal protections granted by Section 230 because former President Donald Trump and his allies incited the violence via their platforms.

But that approach is misguided and would do more harm to already at-risk communities than it would to Big Tech companies, said more than 70 racial justice, human rights and civil liberties organizations.

“Gutting Section 230 would make it more difficult for web platforms to combat the type of dangerous rhetoric that led to the attack on the Capitol,” the groups said in a letter to the White House and lawmakers from both parties. “And certain carve-outs to the law could threaten human rights and silence movements for social and racial justice that are needed now more than ever.”

Instead, they said, the government should consider alternative efforts to rein in the companies, including legislation relating to data privacy, civil rights and antitrust.