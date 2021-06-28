Biden plan gives moderate Democrats sticker shock

ANALYSIS — After the party comes the hangover.

After swallowing $5 trillion in unpaid-for pandemic relief since the March 2020 lockdowns, Democratic leaders are prepping to ram through trillions of dollars more that their members will have to carry on their own, when nearly half the population is vaccinated and the economy is roaring back to life.

At the same time, Democrats are whittling down the list of acceptable “pay-fors,” and everyone’s mad at each other over the bipartisan deal senators struck with the Biden administration that progressives say isn’t nearly big enough.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., says budget reconciliation — which Democrats want to use to pass a filibuster-proof fiscal package with everything his bipartisan group left out — is “inevitable.” But he cautions that size matters. And as House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth says, in his chamber with a four-vote margin “we’re all Joe Manchin.”

Maybe it’s the fact that Democrats will need to push the federal debt ceiling past $30 trillion later this year, or that the Federal Reserve’s virtual money-printing topped $8 trillion earlier this month for the first time, nearly doubling since last March. Either way, it’s a problem for Democrats’ fiscal agenda.