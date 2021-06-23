Biden ‘zero tolerance’ policy to target rogue gun dealers

The Biden administration plans to crack down on rogue gun dealers as part of a comprehensive strategy to be announced Wednesday to stem a rising tide of gun violence in the United States.

The Justice Department will announce a new “zero tolerance” policy to revoke the federal licenses of firearms dealers who willfully violate gun laws, senior administration officials said. That includes actions such as selling a gun to someone who is prohibited from possessing one, failing to do a background check on gun purchasers or falsifying records.

And the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will focus limited resources on inspecting those gun dealers who need it most, the officials said. That effort will employ crime data and closer connections with local law enforcement and community leaders who can point out problem dealers.

[New mass shootings reveal old divisions on gun control proposals]

President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request included more funding for ATF to add gun dealer inspectors across the country, but these policies allow federal law enforcement to take action before Congress gets through the appropriations process, likely in late September.