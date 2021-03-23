New mass shootings reveal old divisions on gun control proposals

Sen. Dianne Feinstein came to Tuesday’s hearing on gun control legislation 27 years after leading the passage of a federal assault weapons ban, 17 years since it was allowed to lapse, and the day after such a weapon was used in a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store that left 10 dead, including a police officer.

“These things are not going to stop, members. They’re just not,” the California Democrat told her colleagues on the Judiciary Committee. “I’ve sat here for a quarter of a century listening, they don’t stop. And if you give people the ability to easily purchase a weapon that can be devastating to large numbers of people, some of them will use that.”

But the debate during the hearing included few signs that mass shootings in the past week would do much to shake years of partisan stalemate over the broader bills to address the complicated causes of gun violence in the United States — such as Feinstein’s measure to reinstate an assault weapons ban that has 35 co-sponsors, all part of the Democratic caucus.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said it was time for Congress to act because he’s been to “too damn many of these” mass shooting scenes in his state, such as a 2016 ambush in Dallas that left five police officers shot dead, the 2017 shooting deaths of 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, the 2018 shooting deaths of eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School, and the 2019 killing of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso.

Yet Cruz and other Republicans said the Democratic-backed measures, such as a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun sales, don’t address the problem and only seek to disarm law-abiding citizens who have a constitutional right to own a weapon for self-defense.