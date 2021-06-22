Speaker’s Lobby to reopen for the first time since the pandemic and insurrection

A little more than five months after being the scene of a violent siege, hurried evacuation and shooting death, the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber will open to credentialed media Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 protocols restricted access to just lawmakers and staff.

The Speaker’s Lobby is a long corridor featuring portraits of past speakers, crackling fireplaces, chandeliers and, typically, plenty of seating that lawmakers can use to read the newspaper, catch up on emails or gaggle with reporters.

On Tuesday evening, during the first House votes of the week, reporters will get their first access to the gilded space that turned into a bloody crime scene earlier this year.

The ornate, glassed-in vestibule came to national attention during the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a Capitol Police officer shot and killed a pro-Trump insurrectionist attempting to climb through a broken window to enter the space. Video footage of Ashli Babbitt’s death was introduced as evidence at former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial earlier this year.

Babbitt, 35, was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol hoping to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden.