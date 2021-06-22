More activists should go work for Congress, these staffers say

Capitol Hill is undoubtedly a small-c conservative place. It has more traditions than a British boarding school and a stricter dress code, too (at least in the House).

When Jacob Wilson got there, he felt a little lost. “I was coming straight from the peace movement,” says the grassroots organizer turned congressional staffer.

Looking around the hallways, he saw lots of people who had been groomed for Congress by law schools, grad programs and think tanks. But not many staffers had taken his path — something he’s hoping to change. This month Wilson and others launched the Congressional Progressive Staff Association, which aims to provide a safe space amid all the gray suits and inspire more activists to work on the Hill.

“It is so hard to get a job in Congress, we all know that, and it can be especially difficult if you have … big bold ideas,” he says.

The new group already has more than 250 members, including nearly 100 senior staffers, according to Wilson.