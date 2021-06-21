Democrats promise to do it all despite dissension in the ranks

ANALYSIS — The slim Democratic majorities that stuck together during the first winter and spring of Joe Biden’s presidency are moving apart as summer arrives, clouding how much of Biden’s agenda is achievable.

As lawmakers pondered a new infrastructure offer from a bipartisan group of senators on the summer solstice’s eve, Democratic leaders have adopted a plan that their party’s progressive wing doesn’t trust.

The leaders are pitching a “two track” approach, one bipartisan and the other partisan, that they promise will yield the legislative successes Biden has promised.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said this strategy would balance the desires of all of the Democrats’ factions. It would allow centrists to secure a bipartisan victory preceding a partisan bill that will please progressives, who see this moment of full Democratic control of Washington as one they cannot squander in their quest to “build back better.”

“We have a broad caucus with a wide range of opinion, but there was total agreement that we must have unity and get it done,” Schumer said on June 15.