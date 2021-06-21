For just the second time in recent memory, D.C. statehood is getting a hearing in the Senate — and Joe Lieberman is right in the middle of it.

The last time Lieberman took a seat in front of this committee, he was the chairman. Now the former senator is back to work on some unfinished business.

“I’m really trying to get into people’s head and heart,” the political independent said in a phone interview ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

People in Washington deserve full representation, and while the issue has become polarized, it doesn’t have to be that way, he plans to tell his former colleagues.

It’s a tough sell in the bitterly divided Senate, but Lieberman is counting on his pedigree to help him sound convincing. For years he survived and even thrived in the uncomfortable in-between spaces of Washington, making his name as an unrelenting moderate. He earned some enemies, but also grudging admiration.