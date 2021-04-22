DC statehood bill passes House, but Senate hopes are dim

The House passed a bill Thursday that would make Washington the 51st state, but the bill’s journey is far from over.

Democrats held together to vote in favor of D.C. statehood, and no Republicans crossed party lines to join them. It marked a day of celebration for some, but advocates know there’s work to do to convince a gridlocked Senate to pass the bill.

Washington Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who wore a mask with a map of the District and a “51” emblazoned on it, watched over the vote as it took place, giving some pandemic-friendly fist bumps to a few members.

When the bill passed, a single cheer could be heard from the gallery. But the celebration felt muted, as advocates faced the reality that the bill faces an uphill battle against the Senate filibuster.

While the Senate bill already has 44 co-sponsors, it would require bipartisan support to overcome the 60-vote threshold. And even some Senate Democrats have yet to say whether they would support it.