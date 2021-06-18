Black immigrants push for protections as Juneteenth is honored

Hours before President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, advocates seeking humanitarian protections for undocumented immigrants from Black nations ramped up calls for action.

“Today, as we are looking into celebrating Juneteenth, we want to take the time to honor our ancestors who paid the price for us to be here,” Guerline Jozef, president of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said on a press call.

Jozef and others hope to raise awareness at a time when the focus of government administrators and congressional lawmakers has primarily been on the U.S.-Mexico border and migration from Central American countries.

“Immigration is a Black issue. Immigration is a racial issue. Immigration is a social justice issue. And as a Black woman, I cannot separate my immigration status away from my Blackness,” Jozef said.

Black immigrants face double discrimination, both over their immigration status and their race as they interact with the criminal justice system.