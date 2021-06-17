Senate Democrats discussing roughly $6 trillion budget plan

A massive filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package worth as much as $6 trillion over a decade — of which half could be deficit-financed — is taking shape within the Senate Democratic caucus, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Nearly half of the tentative outline, first reported by Politico, would run through the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over the tax code and federal health care entitlements, among other things.

Senate Democrats are aiming for a preliminary deal on the budget plan's outlines before the July Fourth recess, while bipartisan talks on a smaller, infrastructure-only plan continue on a separate track.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., met with Budget Committee Democrats on Wednesday and said he'll meet with Democratic members of the bipartisan infrastructure negotiating team on Thursday.

The $6 trillion total Senate Democrats are floating overshoots President Joe Biden's infrastructure and other plans by about $2 trillion.