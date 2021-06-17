Supreme Court tosses out major Obamacare challenge

The 2010 health care law survived its third major Supreme Court challenge Thursday, in a ruling that found that the coalition of Republican-led states seeking to strike down the entire statute did not have the legal right to bring the lawsuit in the first place.

That 7-2 decision, written by Justice Stephen G. Breyer, means the court did not address legal questions about whether the law, known as the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is invalid because it no longer has a penalty for most Americans who don’t get health coverage.

“We proceed no further than standing,” Breyer wrote, because the challengers did not demonstrate that additional costs they would incur are “fairly traceable” to the “allegedly unlawful conduct” of which they complain.

“They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision,” Breyer wrote.

The decision will dismiss the case, which avoids the scenarios that Democratic members of Congress warned about if the whole law fell, such as 23 million people kicked off their insurance, the end of protections for people with preexisting conditions and chaos in the health care sector.