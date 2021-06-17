Hot suit summer: Seersucker day is back in Washington



In the land of bold, well-tailored power suits as temperatures climb, some lawmakers will stand alone — in cool, comfortable and slightly wrinkly garments — to uphold congressional tradition once again.

National Seersucker Day, an annual fashion event organized by Sen. Bill Cassidy, is back to its pre-pandemic form.

“Drop your wool suit in the summertime, and look as if you’ve adapted to the environment,” the Louisiana Republican said in a phone interview. “But also look as if you’re enjoying life — and that’s the point of the seersucker.”

Last year’s celebration at the Capitol was subdued, with Cassidy ordering face masks from New Orleans clothier Haspel and quietly distributing them at a GOP lunch.

This year calls for something more. “America wants to be something different than gloomy, wearing a mask with barbed wire around the Capitol,” Cassidy said. “Just like people are now beginning to fly and vacation, now is the time to step out a little bit.”