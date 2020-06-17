Seersucker rules the Senate. This year, not so much

Every year in June, on a warm and sticky Thursday, senators arrive at work looking like they’ve come straight from the Kentucky Derby. Gone are the standard dark suits of the winter months. Instead, they wear seersucker.

Walking the halls of the Capitol, they project a sense of gentility and ease. Why yes, they seem to say, this fabric is 100 percent cotton. Why yes, it is extremely cool. Why yes, these tiny stripes, blue and white and vanishingly thin, kind of make your head spin. Now let’s all squeeze together for a bipartisan photo op.

The name of this tradition is National Seersucker Day, and it practically screams “United States Senate.” This year, it’s not happening.

“Normally it’s a seersucker celebration, but this was more of a seersucker acknowledgement,” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy told Heard on the Hill.

He decided to keep it simple, “given the mood of things.” Instead of gathering together a bunch of his colleagues to pose in head-to-toe seersucker, he quietly handed out a consolation prize at a Republican lunch — seersucker face masks, a sign of the times.